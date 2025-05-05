® Special “Spring” offer from Azercell
Enjoy 50% discount on “SuperSən” tariffs with the purchase of Xiaomi and OPPO smartphones
Azercell is pleased to announce the launch of its special “Spring” campaign. As part of this limited-time offer, subscribers who purchase selected Xiaomi or OPPO smartphones from Azercell Exclusive stores or official dealers will receive a 50% discount on “SuperSən 6GB,” “SuperSən 10GB,” and “SuperSən 20GB” tariff plans for a period of six months.
The campaign is valid until May 31, 2025, and applies to Xiaomi and OPPO models priced at 299 AZN and above.
For more information: https://www.azercell.com/en/
