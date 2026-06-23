ADY modernizes fleet with new Chinese freight and passenger locomotives

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

A delegation from Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), part of AZCON Holding, is on a business visit to the People’s Republic of China.

As part of the visit, ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov met with Chen Zhisi, Head of CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd., to discuss the modernization of Azerbaijan’s locomotive fleet, the enhancement of rolling stock capacity for freight and passenger transport, and the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The discussions focused on strengthening ADY’s capacity to provide efficient, reliable, and safe transport services amid growing freight volumes along international transport corridors. The parties also explored opportunities for further cooperation in railway technology and fleet development.

As Azerbaijan’s role in global transport and logistics networks continues to expand, and freight traffic along the North–South and East–West corridors gains strategic importance, the development of modern railway infrastructure and rolling stock has become increasingly essential. ADY is therefore placing particular emphasis on renewing and expanding its locomotive fleet to support sustainable and secure freight operations.

Under a contract signed last year between ADY and CRRC Ziyang, seven new freight locomotives are expected to be delivered to Azerbaijan in September 2026. The two sides also held negotiations on the procurement of an additional 14 locomotives. During the visit, the ADY delegation inspected the final stage of production of the seven locomotives and exchanged views on a number of technical issues. The AC50 mainline locomotives are expected to be deployed on freight services operating along international transport corridors crossing Azerbaijan.

In addition, ADY and CRRC Ziyang signed an agreement for the purchase of four new mainline passenger locomotives, scheduled for procurement in 2027. The new rolling stock is expected to improve service quality and passenger comfort, particularly on long-distance routes.

The agreements form part of ADY’s broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency, support growing international freight flows, and strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as a key transport hub connecting Europe and Asia.