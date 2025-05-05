ANAMA: 1,416.9 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past week

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has announced that 1,416.9 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances (UXOs) from April 28 to May 4 across multiple districts.

According to the agency, mine-clearing operations were carried out in the Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts. A total of 32 anti-personnel mines, 19 anti-tank mines, and 504 UXOs were detected and neutralized.