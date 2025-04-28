ANAMA employee injured in landmine blast in Gazakh district

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Pashayev Elnur Oruj oghlu, born in 1985, stepped on an anti-personnel mine, while performing his duties in the liberated Gizilhajili village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district on Monday, ANAMA told AZERTAC.

Pashayev, who sustained minor injuries as a result of a mine blast, was immediately taken to the regional hospital, with no life-threatening conditions reported.