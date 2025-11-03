Antalya hosts 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors

Antalya, November 3, AZERTAC

The 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors kicked off on November 3 in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the forum aims to promote Azerbaijan’s culture internationally through cultural ambassadors and their network, encourage the activities of Azerbaijani cultural figures living abroad, and provide additional support for the development of art and creative industries. It also seeks to strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijani Cultural Centers and Azerbaijani Houses abroad.

The two-day event features creative presentations, cultural project showcases, plenary sessions, and the signing of cultural cooperation protocols.

The program will also include artistic performances highlighting Azerbaijani music, theatre, and dance.