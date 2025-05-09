Azerbaijan and Morocco sign cooperation agreement on employment

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

The State Employment Agency, operating under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan, and Morocco's National Agency for the Promotion of Employment and Skills, which falls under the Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills of Morocco, have signed a Cooperation Action Plan for the years 2025–2026.

The signing ceremony for the Action Plan occurred in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, during the World Congress of the World Association of Public Employment Services (WAPES).

Intended to enhance bilateral ties and joint initiatives, the Plan outlines collaborative efforts in areas such as active labor market programs, the digitalization of employment services, vocational training, boosting employment prospects for the unemployed, particularly young people, and the provision of career guidance services.

The cooperation framework includes provisions for mutual familiarization visits and the organization of joint events between the two agencies.