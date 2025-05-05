Azerbaijan, Belarus ink document on cooperation in veterinary medicine

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

A document on cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine between Azerbaijan and Belarus was signed on the sidelines of the expanded meeting between Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, and Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus at the Cabinet of Ministers.

Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, and Aleksandr Lomsky, First Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus, signed the "Action Plan on cooperation in the veterinary medicine between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus for 2025-2027.”