Azerbaijan, Jordan explore interparliamentary cooperation

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Mazen Turki Sa'oud El Qadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, visited the Milli Majlis on June 22.

During a tour of the Azerbaijani Parliament building, the Jordanian delegation viewed the memorial hall named after National Leader Heydar Aliyev, which features exhibits highlighting the life and political activity of the National Leader.

El Qadi then signed the guest book.

Subsequently, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan’s present-day achievements are the result of the successful domestic and foreign policies pursued by President Ilham Aliyev. She emphasized that the two countries enjoy excellent relations and highlighted the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings between their heads of state. Speaker Gafarova also praised cooperation and mutual support within international organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Speaker Gafarova further commended the current state of bilateral interparliamentary relations, highlighting the important role of reciprocal visits and the activities of interparliamentary friendship groups in strengthening these ties.

Mazen Turki Sa'oud El Qadi noted that bilateral relations are steadily developing thanks to the initiatives and efforts of the leaders of both countries. The Jordanian Speaker also underscored the significance of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States being held in Baku, describing it as an important platform for addressing pressing issues.

The meeting reviewed cooperation between the committees and friendship groups of the two parliaments and stressed the importance of continuing mutual support within international parliamentary organizations.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual concern.