Azerbaijan, Jordan sign cooperation agreement on disaster and crisis management

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Emergency Situations Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov paid an official visit to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

As part of the visit, the minister met with Brigadier General Hatem Odeh Al-Zoubi, Deputy Chairman of Jordan’s National Center for Security and Crisis Management.

Kamaladdin Heydarov recalled Jordan’s high-level participation in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, successfully held in Baku last November.

He shared insights into Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to address emergency situations and noted the strong potential for developing relations between the relevant agencies of the two countries.

Minister Heydarov emphasized that in the context of global climate change, the mutual exchange of experience and adoption of cutting-edge technologies and approaches are critical to effectively managing emergencies. He underlined the great potential for expanding cooperation between the emergency response agencies of Azerbaijan and Jordan.

Brigadier General Al-Zoubi highlighted that the close ties and regular high-level exchanges between Azerbaijan and Jordan have provided fresh momentum to bilateral cooperation in the field of emergency management. He also provided information on Jordan’s efforts to address both natural and man-made emergencies.

Following the meeting, the parties signed an "Agreement on Cooperation in Disaster and Crisis Management between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."

Minister Heydarov also toured the National Center for Security and Crisis Management to familiarize himself with its operations.

As part of the visit, he met with Jordanian Minister of Interior Mazen Al-Faraya to discuss cooperation between the relevant agencies in the prevention and elimination of natural and man-made hazards.

Additionally, the Azerbaijani minister met with Brigadier General Mohammad Mahmud Al-Omari, Head of the Civil Defense Department under Jordan’s Public Security Directorate. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in responding to emergencies such as forest fires and floods, and on exploring educational opportunities for Jordanian students at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations Academy.