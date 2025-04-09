Azerbaijan, Latvia aim to share experience on border security

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

The Latvian delegation led by Chief of the State Border Guard, General Guntis Pujāts, arrived in Azerbaijan at the invitation of Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, Azerbaijan`s Chief of the State Border Service.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized successfully developing relations between the two countries across various domains, including the border security. They noted that the reciprocal visits of the heads of the border guard authorities of Azerbaijan and Latvia in 2023 and 2024 contributed to the flourishing development of joint cooperation activities.

Elchin Guliyev shared insights into the efforts done to ensure border security at the state borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including in the liberated territories, and to create the necessary infrastructure through the application of modern technical means and technologies.

The parties expressed their readiness to develop collaboration and share experience on border control challenges, including the fight against smuggling, illegal migration, illicit drug trafficking, along with other issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, the Latvian delegation toured the relevant structural units of Azerbaijan`s State Border Service.