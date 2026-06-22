Azerbaijan represented at international event "Global Offshore Wind 2026"

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Fagan Abdurahmanov, Deputy Director of the State Renewable Energy Agency, represented the Azerbaijani delegation at the "Global Offshore Wind 2026" international conference held in Manchester, the UK, from June 16–17.

The delegation joined exhibition sessions and panel discussions, familiarized themselves with numerous international companies operating in the offshore wind energy sector, and held extensive networking meetings on the sidelines of the event.

As part of the visit, a dedicated event was organized for the Azerbaijani delegation, featuring presentations from leading UK offshore wind supply chain companies, including GE Vernova, Tekmar, Kinewell, Marsh UK, ABL Group (OWC), Ryse Energy, CM Energy Services, Briggs Marine, Haskoning, Xlinks, ASCO World, JDR Cables, Subsea7, Wood, and Worley.

Addressing the gathering, Fagan Abdurahmanov delivered a comprehensive presentation titled "Azerbaijan's Renewable Energy Transition and Vision 2030." The presentation provided in-depth insights into the country's vast offshore wind energy potential, ongoing initiatives, and international investment opportunities.

Following the conference, the delegation traveled to Wales to tour the Gwynt y Môr and Rhyl Flats offshore wind farms owned by energy company RWE. As part of a specialized program held at the Port of Mostyn, the participants familiarized themselves firsthand with the offshore wind farm management systems, offshore substations, and daily operational processes.