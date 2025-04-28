AZERTAC wins awards in labor safety and collective agreement competitions

Baku, April 28, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) has been recognized as a winner in two competitions: "For Effective Cooperation in Creating Healthy and Safe Working Conditions" and "Successful Collective Agreement." The awards were presented during a conference held at the Gulustan Palace on April 28, marking World Day for Safety and Health at Work and the 120th anniversary of the first collective agreement. The conference focused on "The Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on Workplaces."

Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, received the diploma on behalf of the agency.