Baku hosts first international conference on pharmaceutical industry

The first international conference titled “Pharmaceutical Industry of Azerbaijan: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow” kicked off Monday in Baku.

Organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Healthcare, the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan, and Scandens Pharmaceuticals Industries, the event brings together around 300 local and international participants.

The conference aims to assess the current state of Azerbaijan’s pharmaceutical sector, explore future collaboration opportunities, and identify new challenges in medical and pharmaceutical education.