Burial mound near Karaganda holds traces of two civilizations

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Archaeologists in Abai district of Karaganda region unearthed a remarkable burial mound containing graves from two distinct historical eras, separated by centuries, Qazinform News Agency reported.

The mound was discovered during archaeological work at the Kulaygyr 1 burial site near Kulaygyr village, the Karaganda region akimat said. It measures about 10 meters in diameter and 40 cm in height.

Excavation revealed a stone ring enclosure built from slabs arranged in three to four rows, with a stone fill inside. The body was laid on its back, oriented northwest–southeast. Artifacts found there included a bronze mirror, belt fittings, and skeletal remains.

The central burial is dated to the Tasmalin culture of the Early Iron Age.

To note, beneath the stone mound, archaeologists found an older burial from the Nurin culture, dated back to the 18th–16th centuries BCE.

It was built as a stone cist, oriented north–south.

The body was cremated. The burnt bone fragments were placed in the southern part of the chamber.

Besides, fragments of ceramic vessels with geometric ornament typical of the Nurin culture, a bronze plaque, and decorated pottery pieces were unearthed there.

Head of the Center for Preservation of Historical and Cultural Heritage of Karaganda region Tulkybay Tuleuov said the burials from two different historical periods, separated by many centuries, were discovered in one mound.

The fieldwork is complete. All artifacts will undergo laboratory study to provide new insights into the funerary traditions and daily life of ancient Central Kazakhstan communities.