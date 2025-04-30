China-Azerbaijan relations: A model of strategic partnership

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2013, is one of the most ambitious infrastructure and economic development projects in modern history. Spanning over 160 countries, the BRI aims to enhance global connectivity through investments in transportation, energy, and digital infrastructure. As a young Azerbaijani scholar, I see the BRI not just as an economic endeavour but as a transformative vision that aligns with Azerbaijan’s strategic interests and the broader goals of regional stability and peace.

The recent elevation of China-Azerbaijan relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership further solidifies our nations' cooperation under the BRI framework. Azerbaijan, situated at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, plays a crucial role in the BRI’s Middle Corridor, facilitating trade between China and Europe. This partnership is a testament to the shared philosophy of connectivity, mutual development, and peaceful coexistence.

At its core, the BRI symbolises the Chinese philosophy of “win-win cooperation” and “shared prosperity.” Unlike traditional Western-led development models, which often come with political conditions, the BRI focuses on mutual economic benefits without interference in domestic affairs. This approach resonates with many developing nations, including Azerbaijan, which values sovereignty and independent policymaking.

China’s emphasis on infrastructure-led growth aligns with Azerbaijan’s development strategy. Following the restoration of its territorial integrity in 2020, Azerbaijan has prioritized reconstruction and regional connectivity projects, such as the Zangezur Corridor, which will further integrate the South Caucasus into global trade routes. The BRI complements these efforts by providing financing and expertise for critical infrastructure projects, such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, a key link in the China-Europe trade route, Baku International Sea Trade Port (Alat Port), Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) or several energy cooperation projects. These projects demonstrate how the BRI fosters economic resilience and regional integration, benefiting not just Azerbaijan and China but also neighbouring countries.

Azerbaijan’s geographic location makes it a natural partner for the BRI. Historically part of the “Silk Road”, Azerbaijan becomes a vital transit hub again. The “Middle Corridor”, which runs through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, and the South Caucasus, offers a faster alternative to the traditional Northern route through Russia.

The BRI as a Tool for Peace and Stability

One of the most overlooked aspects of the BRI is its potential to promote peace through economic interdependence. By linking countries and nations through trade and infrastructure, the BRI reduces the likelihood of conflict by creating shared interests. In the South Caucasus, a region historically plagued by tensions, the BRI offers a pathway to resolution through joint economic projects.

Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction in Karabakh could also benefit from BRI partnerships. China’s experience in rebuilding post-war economies and its non-interference policy make it a reliable partner for sustainable development in the region. Furthermore, the BRI’s emphasis on green energy and digital innovation aligns with Azerbaijan’s transition toward renewable energy, particularly in wind and solar power.

China-Azerbaijan Relations: A Model of Strategic Partnership

The signing of the “Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China” in Beijing on April 23 during the state visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to China marks a new chapter in China-Azerbaijan relations. As mentioned in the statement; Azerbaijan and China support each other's sovereignty and peace agendas; both countries align development strategies for sustainable modernization in the context of the BRI; enhance cooperation in renewable energy and transportation; strengthen scientific collaboration and educational exchanges; promote cultural exchange and tourism cooperation and more.

This partnership covers not only political, economic, and cultural cooperation but also technological collaboration, and security dialogue.

From Azerbaijan’s perspective, this partnership is significant for having a strong friend and reliable partner, technological advancement to develop Azerbaijan’s digital infrastructure (5G, AI, and Smart Cities), cultural and educational exchanges, and increasing scholarships and academic collaborations.

In the end, to summarize, the BRI is a force for a Multipolar World. Because the Belt and Road Initiative is more than just an economic project—it is a vision for a more connected, equitable, and peaceful world. For Azerbaijan, the BRI represents an opportunity to solidify its role as a key transit hub while fostering regional stability.

As a young Azerbaijani scholar in China, I believe that the BRI’s philosophy of mutual respect, shared growth, and non-interference offers a sustainable model for global development. In a period of geopolitical tensions, initiatives like the BRI remind us that economic cooperation can be a bridge to peace.

With the China-Azerbaijan comprehensive strategic partnership now in place, the future holds immense potential for deeper collaboration. By embracing the BRI’s vision, Azerbaijan and China can together contribute to a more interconnected and harmonious world successfully.

Sadig Gachayev

PhD in Public Administration

Yanshan University, PR. China