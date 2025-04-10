The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Defendant confesses to grain shipment from occupied Azerbaijani lands to Armenia

Defendant confesses to grain shipment from occupied Azerbaijani lands to Armenia

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

In proceedings at the Baku Military Court today, defendant David Allahverdian admitted to the cultivation and subsequent shipment of grain to Armenia from territories formerly under Armenian occupation.

Responding to inquiries from Senior Assistant Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, Allahverdian testified that he held positions within the illegal regime established in the occupied regions, specifically as "head of the agricultural sector" within its "security council" from September 1, 2020, and later as "advisor to the minister of agriculture."

The trial involves Armenian citizens facing charges related to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes (including the planning and execution of aggressive warfare), genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the violent usurpation and retention of power, all stemming from Armenia's military aggression. The proceedings are scheduled to resume on April 11.

