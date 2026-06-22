Environmental organization in Bulgaria warns of ıncreased wildfire risk

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

There is an increased risk of wildfires in all areas of the country, WWF Bulgaria warned on Monday, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported. Due to climate change, which is leading to increasingly higher average temperatures and more intense drought, the wildfire season is tending to start earlier and last longer, even outside the traditional summer period, the environmental organization added.

The size of the areas affected by fires has increased dramatically over the past three decades which has resulted is a loss of resources, biodiversity and a reduced role of forests as water sources, erosion control and landslide control zones, said WWF.

The organization stressed that the end of the season with increased risk of wildfires for all protected areas set by the Minister of Environment and Water is October 31.

Back in May, the Minister of Agriculture discussed the topic with the directors of the six state forestry enterprises.

The General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection also warned about the increased risk of wildfires in a post on its official Facebook page. The Directorate called on people to be responsible and protect forests and nature.