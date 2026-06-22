Food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of affected people reaches 58
Baku, June 22, AZERTAC
The number of people who have sought treatment at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek with signs of food poisoning has reached 58, the hospital's chief physician, Gulzhigit Aaliev, told Kabar.
According to the chief physician, 23 patients were hospitalized. Nine will be discharged today.
"The condition of those being discharged has improved." The condition of the remaining patients has also stabilized. Their treatment is ongoing," he noted.
Gulzhigit Aaliev also reported that 35 patients received outpatient care and were then sent home.
As a reminder, on June 18, after eating Olivie salad at madrassa in the capital, residents began feeling unwell and seeking medical attention.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azerbaijani boxers win 12 medals at Olympic Hopes tournament
- 21.06.2026 [20:18]
Top stories update
- 21.06.2026 [20:00]
Speaker of Yemen’s House of Representatives arrives in Baku
- 21.06.2026 [14:58]
Speaker of Niger’s Advisory Council arrives in Azerbaijan
- 21.06.2026 [14:50]
Azerbaijani boxer wins gold medal at World Cup
- 21.06.2026 [14:18]
Top stories update
- 21.06.2026 [12:00]
Gakpo and Brobbey at the double as Dutch sink Swedes
- 20.06.2026 [23:30]
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan review development of allied relations
- 20.06.2026 [20:26]
Top stories update
- 20.06.2026 [20:00]
Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives arrives in Azerbaijan
- 20.06.2026 [18:02]
OTS Supreme Courts to establish Unified Information Platform
- 20.06.2026 [16:29]
Azerbaijan, Belarus explore military cooperation
- 20.06.2026 [14:52]
UK Trade Minister to visit Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan in coming weeks
- 20.06.2026 [14:36]
Georgian PM: We have excellent relations with Azerbaijan
- 20.06.2026 [13:47]
Egypt uncovers 2,500-year-old temple remains in Bahariya Oasis
- 20.06.2026 [12:46]
1 dies, 89 injured in train collision in eastern England
- 20.06.2026 [12:33]
US intelligence warns Israel could undermine Iran peace deal: Report
- 20.06.2026 [12:01]
Top stories update
- 20.06.2026 [12:00]
Azeri Light crude sells for $82.95
- 20.06.2026 [11:26]
Trump expects Iran to agree to final deal within 60 days
- 20.06.2026 [11:18]
Gold and silver prices decline in global markets
- 20.06.2026 [11:08]
Mobile consular service organized for Azerbaijani citizens in Oslo
- 20.06.2026 [10:46]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 20.06.2026 [10:37]
Paraguay defeat Türkiye 1-0, confirming US’ leadership in Group D
- 20.06.2026 [10:00]
Ebola death toll in DR Congo rises to 245
- 20.06.2026 [09:23]
Brazil cruise past Haiti 3-0, eliminating Caribbean nation from World Cup
- 20.06.2026 [08:55]
Morocco defeats Scotland 1-0 to move into World Cup knockout stage
- 20.06.2026 [08:51]
US blank Socceroos 2-0 to secure place in next round of FIFA World Cup
- 20.06.2026 [08:50]
Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Suleymanli stuns Magnus Carlsen
- 19.06.2026 [20:51]
Azerbaijan’s FM meets outgoing Malaysian ambassador
- 19.06.2026 [20:03]
Top stories update
- 19.06.2026 [20:00]
AIIB praises projects implemented in Azerbaijan
- 19.06.2026 [19:59]
U.S. Republican Representative visits Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan
- 19.06.2026 [19:30]
Turkish tourism representatives discover Azerbaijan’s tourism offerings
- 19.06.2026 [19:20]
Regional meeting on agricultural development held in Shamkir
- 19.06.2026 [18:32]
German ambassador concludes his mission in Azerbaijan
- 19.06.2026 [18:11]
Azerbaijan and Türkiye enhance cooperation in military logistics
- 19.06.2026 [17:45]
Burkina Faso assumes chairmanship of IDB Board of Governors from Azerbaijan
- 19.06.2026 [17:42]
UN-hosted conference highlights Azerbaijan’s ASAN Khidmet model
- 19.06.2026 [17:25]
Tea exports from Azerbaijan increase by 21 percent
- 19.06.2026 [16:56]
CEO: SOFAZ’s investments in Italy total USD 3 billion
- 19.06.2026 [16:41]
Azerbaijan, Union of Comoros strengthen cooperation
- 19.06.2026 [16:28]
Almost the whole of Japan moved eastward after 2011 earthquake
- 19.06.2026 [16:28]
Azerbaijan and Egypt discuss prospects for economic cooperation
- 19.06.2026 [16:28]
Azerbaijan, ICCROM enhancing collaboration
- 19.06.2026 [16:18]
Azerbaijan’s rich culinary heritage showcased in Sofia
- 19.06.2026 [15:56]