Food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of affected people reaches 58

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

The number of people who have sought treatment at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek with signs of food poisoning has reached 58, the hospital's chief physician, Gulzhigit Aaliev, told Kabar.

According to the chief physician, 23 patients were hospitalized. Nine will be discharged today.

"The condition of those being discharged has improved." The condition of the remaining patients has also stabilized. Their treatment is ongoing," he noted.

Gulzhigit Aaliev also reported that 35 patients received outpatient care and were then sent home.

As a reminder, on June 18, after eating Olivie salad at madrassa in the capital, residents began feeling unwell and seeking medical attention.