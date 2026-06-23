Gold prices fall by $65 on global markets

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Top stories update
- [20:00]
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Azerbaijani oil sells for $80
- [10:37]
Azerbaijan, Jordan explore interparliamentary cooperation
- 22.06.2026 [23:59]
Turkmenistan’s Minister tours DOST Center in Baku
- 22.06.2026 [20:25]
Top stories update
- 22.06.2026 [20:00]
Salt production in Azerbaijan increases by 30 percent
- 22.06.2026 [18:56]
Volume of natural gas transported to Europe via TAP so far announced
- 22.06.2026 [18:45]
U.S. companies explore investment projects in Azerbaijan
- 22.06.2026 [18:23]
Albanian delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Institute of Manuscripts
- 22.06.2026 [18:06]
PM Ali Asadov meets with Speaker of Jordan’s House of Representatives
- 22.06.2026 [17:58]
BUCT-BEU faculty of engineering to admit first students
- 22.06.2026 [17:53]
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan delivered press statements VIDEO
- 22.06.2026 [17:15]
From Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq
- 22.06.2026 [16:33]
Work on New Vitosha Nature Park management plan expected to begin in 2027
- 22.06.2026 [16:28]
Azerbaijan represented at international event "Global Offshore Wind 2026"
- 22.06.2026 [16:17]
President of Uzbekistan receives Azerbaijani Ambassador
- 22.06.2026 [16:17]