The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Gold prices fall by $65 on global markets

Gold prices fall by $65 on global markets

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

The price of one troy ounce of gold decreased by $64.90 to $4,137.80 on the COMEX (Commodity Exchange Inc.) in New York.

The price of silver rose by $3.02, reaching $63.05 per ounce.

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