Innovation ministry to create advisory council of robots

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Innovation and Digital Transformation Minister Ivan Vasilev announced plans to establish an advisory council of robots at the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation during a discussion on whether Bulgaria can become Europe's innovation and artificial intelligence hub at Webit 2026 in Sofia on Tuesday, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.

Vasilev said the council would not replace people but would serve as a platform for forward-looking discussions on the future of robotics, their potential applications in public administration and everyday life, and ways to accelerate Bulgaria's development. He invited the robot Robert, who participated in the discussion, as the council's first member, and said the ministry would also invite Sophia, the humanoid robot that opened the conference, as well as robot developers from around the world to contribute their expertise.

Speaking at the same forum, Vasilev said Bulgaria could no longer afford to remain in a catch-up position and should aim to become a leader in innovation and technology.

He said the government's goal was to make Bulgaria the best place to start and grow high-value businesses based on innovation and technology and to attract companies, talent and investment by 2030.

"The future belongs to countries that are not afraid of technology but embrace it as a tool for transformation and integrate it into the lives of people, businesses and public administration," Vasilev said.

As he participated in a panel later in the day, he said the Bulgarian government aims to make the country the best place in Europe to start and grow high-value businesses, positioning it as a potential innovation and artificial intelligence hub. He identified three key requirements for achieving this goal: attracting and retaining talent, ensuring access to capital, and creating a business-friendly environment. Vassilev highlighted Bulgaria’s strong pool of IT specialists and engineers, the need to attract more foreign professionals, and the country's growing startup financing ecosystem, which already includes Bulgarian unicorn companies. He also pointed to the upcoming European Innovation Act, which will make EUR 234 billion available for investment in European companies, and said the government is working to improve the business climate through deregulation and measures to simplify doing business in Bulgaria.

Webit 2026 brings together ministers, investors, chief executives of global companies, entrepreneurs, scientists and technology leaders at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.