Italian parliamentarians explore ASAN service excellence in Azerbaijan

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

A delegation from the Italian-Azerbaijani Friendship Group of the Italian Parliament visited an "ASAN service" center in Baku to learn about its operational model.

The delegation received detailed information about the activities of the State Agency, including the establishment of "ASAN service" centers at the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev and the projects implemented in the field of social innovation.

They were also briefed on several international accolades received by the State Agency, such as the UN Public Service Award in 2015, the UN Special Award for Digital Public Service Development in 2019, and the title of "World's Most Advanced Public Service" under the Global Government Excellence Award Program in 2023. The successful implementation of the "ASAN service" model in other countries was also highlighted.

The delegation expressed deep admiration for the innovative services provided by the "ASAN service" centers.

They also visited the "INNOLAND" Incubation and Acceleration Center and the "ABAD" public legal entity to gain insight into Azerbaijan’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.