MAMA “Mother Nature” exhibition opens in Rome

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

The MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition was presented at the renowned MAXXI – National Museum of 21st Century Arts in Rome, Italy.

The opening ceremony was attended by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva, along with Arzu Aliyeva.

The MAMA “Mother Nature” art project debuted at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku in November 2024 as part of the COP29 event. With the aim of spreading messages about climate change globally, the exhibition began its journey in Bahrain before arriving in Rome, showcasing the stunning creativity of a group of contemporary artists.

Bringing together 55 artists from 28 countries – including the USA, Germany, the UK, Brazil, South Korea, Georgia, India, Spain, Israel, Latvia, Pakistan, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan – the exhibition uses art to call for the protection of the planet for future generations. Through installations, paintings, and multimedia works, it presents narratives that resonate with current ecological and social challenges. The project highlights the deep and complex relationship between humanity and nature. Each piece in the exhibition sends a powerful message about this bond, portraying Earth not only as a source of inspiration but also as a vital life-sustaining force.

The traveling exhibition emphasizes the inseparable connection between humans and nature, placing the maternal figure at the forefront as the spiritual and physical source of life. Visitors are invited to reflect on the importance of responsibility, care, and ecological renewal.

The MAMA “Mother Nature” international art exhibition will be on display at Rome’s MAXXI – National Museum of 21st Century Arts until May 14.