Media representatives of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan explore prospects for cooperation

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

The Media Development Agency hosted a series of meetings with representatives responsible for communications and media from various Uzbek state institutions as part of reciprocal visits and media tours held in connection with the implementation of the “Road Map” on the Development of Media Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, emphasized the successful development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan across all domains, and the importance of enhancing cooperation in the field of media.

The participants hailed the Agency`s systematic approach to the development of media, particularly its efforts focused on the advancement of media outlets and the acceleration of digital transformation processes.