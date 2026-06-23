Meeting held at Milli Majlis with Iranian MP

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

On June 23, Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties, met with Rouhollah Motefakker Azad, Member of the Parliament of Iran, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States.

The parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral and inter-parliamentary relations. They discussed strengthening cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries and the importance of regular meetings of deputies on international platforms.

During the meeting, they placed emphasis on the importance of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States as well as the events and issues discussed within its framework, for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation in the Muslim world.