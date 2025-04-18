New edition of Greek version of IRS magazine published

Athens, April 18, AZERTAC

A new edition of the Greek-language IRS-Heritage magazine—an important platform for promoting Azerbaijani realities, as well as the country’s rich culture and art abroad—has been published.

This latest issue focuses on progress achieved in Azerbaijan-Greece relations in 2024, including political consultations held between the foreign ministries, the meeting of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic, Industrial and Technological Cooperation, reciprocal visits of officials from the two countries, as well as the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Azerbaijan and the meeting of the country's leaders as part of the visit.

The magazine features engaging content on the Heydar Aliyev Center, considered as one of the rare gems of world architecture, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change held in Azerbaijan last November, the purposeful policy pursued by Azerbaijan towards addressing the environmental problems on a global scale, Azerbaijan's traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance, and the customs and traditions of the indigenous peoples living in the country.

IRS-Heritage offers the Greek readers exclusive insights into historical, cultural and modern architectural heritage monuments of Azerbaijan, including Albanian monuments in Garabakh and the country’s tourism potential, along with the historical Greek heritage in Azerbaijan.

The copies of this version of IRS magazine, which is an invaluable source for the Greeks to discover Azerbaijan, are delivered to the Greek state and government bodies, scientific research institutes, libraries, strategic research centers and prestigious higher education institutions.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special correspondent