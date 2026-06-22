President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrives in Azerbaijan on state visit

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

On June 22, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on a state visit.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the President of Turkmenistan at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.