Reception marking Azerbaijan-UK economic cooperation held in London

London, May 1, AZERTAC

A reception dedicated to Azerbaijan-UK economic cooperation was held at the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United Kingdom.

The event brought together representatives of the British government, business and diplomatic circles, as well as members of the Azerbaijani delegation. The reception was organized as part of the 7th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the progress in bilateral energy cooperation, noting that it has entered a new stage. He pointed to major projects in solar energy, in addition to ongoing oil and gas initiatives, and announced that the active construction phase of the Shafag Solar Power Plant will soon begin in Azerbaijan.

The Minister also emphasized that more than 500 British companies currently operate in Azerbaijan, expressing confidence that this number will continue to grow. He praised the joint commission's efforts not only in economic matters but also in fostering ties in culture, education, and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

In his remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Elin Suleymanov underscored the importance of deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Ayten Abbasli

Special correspondent