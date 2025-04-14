Romanian delegation visits monument to composer George Enescu in Baku
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
A parliamentary delegation led by Mircea Abrudean, Acting President of the Romanian Senate, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited Monday the park named after the prominent Romanian composer George Enescu, located in the Binagadi district, Baku.
Members of the Romanian parliamentary delegation laid flowers at the monument to George Enescu and paid tribute to his memory.
