Sahiba Gafarova meets with Speaker of Mozambique`s Assembly of the Republic

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis, met with Margarida Talapa, Speaker of Mozambique`s Assembly of the Republic, on the sidelines of the 20th session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States in Baku.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of the 20th session of the OIC Conference and the key role of the Parliamentary Union in further strengthening relations between Muslim countries and their legislative bodies.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova stressed the importance of cooperation and mutual support between the two countries and parliaments within international organizations. She provided information on the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN).

During the conversation, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the parliaments, including contacts and reciprocal visits by parliamentarians of both countries.

Margarida Talapa expressed her gratitude for the hospitality and shared her impressions of the country and the capital, Baku. The guest emphasized the importance of the Parliamentary Union Conference and hailed the progress made by Azerbaijan in organizing the event.

She underscored the importance of expanding relations with Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis and expressed her confidence that relations between the two parliaments would contribute to developing ties between the two countries.