Salt production in Azerbaijan increases by 30 percent

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

In January–May 2026, Azerbaijan produced 44,376.8 tons of salt. This represents a 30.1 percent increase compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the State Statistical Committee.

As of June 1, stocks of finished products decreased 4.9 times compared to the same period last year, standing at 29.8 tons.

In January–May 2025, salt production in the country amounted to 34,105.9 tons, while stocks of finished products stood at 144.8 tons.