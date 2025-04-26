Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament attends Pope Francis' funeral at the Vatican

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, attended the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis held at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on April 26.

The event brought together heads of state and government, parliamentary leaders, clergy, and prominent public figures. Speaker Gafarova represented Azerbaijan at the ceremony.

During her visit, Sahiba Gafarova also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, conveying condolences on behalf of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.