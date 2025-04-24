Summit of Experts held at the Central Customs Hospital

Baku, April 24, AZERTAC

On April 23, 2025, a summit on the topic “Modern Trends and Innovative Approaches in the Management of Hospital-Acquired Infections” was held through the joint organization of the Scientific and Practical Training Center of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee, its official partner Florence Healthcare International Group, the Azerbaijan Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology, and with the support of "Nasil Group" LLC and "Ascent" LLC.

Head of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee, Honored Doctor, and PhD in Medical Sciences, Ceyhun Mammadov, delivered the opening speech, emphasizing the importance of managing hospital-acquired infections:

“This is one of the most critical issues for ensuring the resilience of healthcare systems. Unfortunately, statistics show that 1 out of every 10 patients acquires an infection while in the hospital. This figure is particularly higher in low- and middle-income countries, and this should seriously concern us.

It should be noted that hospital-acquired infections are often caused by antibiotic-resistant microorganisms. Currently, over 136 million types of infections worldwide are resistant to antibiotics. This poses not only a medical but also an economic and social threat. However, the prevention of such infections is indeed possible.”

Referring to the hospital’s role during the pandemic, Dr. Ceyhun Mammadov noted that the Central Customs Hospital continuously provided medical services to COVID-19 patients. He added that disinfection of medical equipment, maintaining environmental cleanliness, systematic infection control, precise laboratory diagnostics, and effective monitoring measures play a key role in preventing in-hospital infections.

Prof. Dr. Rashad Mahmudov of the Scientific and Practical Training Center of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee, Honored Doctor, and cardiovascular surgeon, emphasized that healthcare challenges require both theoretical and practical approaches:

“The main purpose of medicine is to protect human life, and to achieve this, theoretical knowledge must be applied in practice. Hospital-acquired infections are a highly relevant issue for society. Weak infection control within hospitals can unfortunately lead to patient deaths. Yet, by simply following disinfection protocols strictly, we can prevent such tragedies.

Modern healthcare capabilities are expanding. Complex surgeries and the management of severe clinical cases are successfully conducted in our country's medical institutions. However, we must remember that even with high medical technology, desired outcomes cannot be achieved without adhering to basic hygiene and infection control rules.”

Nazifa Mursalova, Head of the Public Health and Disease Control Department of the Ministry of Health, stressed that the issues discussed at the summit must go beyond theory and be applied in practice:

“By preventing hospital-acquired infections, we protect not only patients but the health of the entire society. Therefore, the seriousness of this issue must be clearly communicated to both the public and medical professionals. This is an approach that protects public health as a whole.”

Yagut Garayeva, Head of the Department for the Development of Medical Services at the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), highlighted that since 2020, infection control committees have been established in hospitals by TABIB:

“Each year, thousands of people acquire infections in hospital settings due to non-compliance with simple preventive measures. These infections sometimes lead to death or serious complications. However, this is a preventable problem. By following basic hygiene rules and proper sterilization and disinfection procedures, most of these infections can be prevented. This not only protects patients’ lives but also reduces the additional burden on the healthcare system.”

Deputy Head of the Medical Service Department of the State Customs Committee, Ismayil Afandiyev, emphasized that laboratories play a crucial role in infection control within hospitals:

“Accurate and timely diagnostics are vital to preventing the spread of infections. Let us not forget that infection control in hospitals is directly linked to the professionalism and responsibility of healthcare workers. Every healthcare professional bears this responsibility and must ensure a safe environment for every patient.”

Disease specialist of the Central Customs Hospital, Madina Abdullayeva, spoke on “The Importance of Combating Hospital-Acquired Infections”; Executive Director of Istanbul Hippocrates Laboratories, Oktay Öztürk, presented “BIOMERIEUX – a Comprehensive Solution Supporting the Fight Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: The Modern Turkish Experience”; Head of the Laboratory Department of the Central Customs Hospital, Sabina Ibrahimova, shared insights on “The Advantages of Molecular-Genetic Testing in Cases of Infections with Unknown Etiology”; infectious diseases and clinical microbiology expert from Istanbul Florence Nightingale Hospital, Aslıhan Demirel, discussed “Nosocomial Viral Infections and Modern Combat Strategies”; and member of the Infection Control Committee at the Central Customs Hospital, Sattar Yagubov, delivered a presentation on “Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Practices at the Central Customs Hospital.”

Finally, Chief Physician and Director of the Central Customs Hospital, Dr. Bakhtiyar Musayev, expressed confidence in the summit’s significance and stressed the necessity of regularly organizing such events:

“This summit serves as an important platform not only for the exchange of knowledge and experience but also for the development of systematic approaches in managing hospital-acquired infections. The opinions, scientific research, and practical experiences shared here can act as a roadmap for healthcare professionals.”

Dr. Musayev further stated that the continuous organization of such events is essential for sharing both local and international experience, which will ultimately contribute to improving infection control systems, enhancing the quality of healthcare services, and ensuring patient safety in the country.

At the conclusion of the event, participants expressed confidence in the summit’s contributions and emphasized the importance of regularly holding such gatherings.