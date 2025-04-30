Trainings on "New Trends in Strategic Communication and Crisis Communication" conclude

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

Co-organized by the Media Development Agency and ADA University’s Executive Education Program, the training sessions on “New Trends in Strategic Communication and Crisis Communication,” designed for communication officers from various government agencies and institutions, have concluded.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov emphasized that ensuring information stability, combating disinformation, and effectively guiding public interest are among the top priorities for those responsible for communication.

He noted that constructive cooperation between state institutions and the media, as well as the prompt and accurate delivery of information to the public, are essential for building mutual trust.

Other speakers, including Elkin Nurmammadov, Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs at ADA University, and Aygun Hajiyeva, Advisor to the Vice-Rector and Head of the Executive Education Program, underscored the importance of the training sessions in enhancing the effectiveness of press services.

Damjan Krnjević, Professor at ADA University and Director for Policy Research, Analysis, and Publications at the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD), discussed strategic communication, crisis management, and reputation issues, and held insightful discussions with public relations professionals.

The event concluded with the presentation of certificates to the participants.