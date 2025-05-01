Turkic World Marketing, Advertisement and Media Union established

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC

A delegation from the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan paid a working visit to Ankara.

According to the agency, under the Mentorship Program of the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN), the agency representatives joined training sessions covering the topics of consumer rights protection, consumer market control, and legislative instruments in advertising activities.

During the sessions, conducted by experts from the General Directorate of Consumer Protection and Market Surveillance of the Turkish Ministry of Trade, detailed information was provided on the work of consumer arbitration committees, rules on illegal trade activities, market control mechanisms, protection of consumer rights in advertising, subscription and distance selling contracts, tourism, defective products and services, and legal regulations on after-sales services.

The Mentorship Program also featured presentations on the Refurbished Product System implemented in Türkiye. During the presentation, the essence of this system, the scope of its application, and the advantages it creates for consumers were highlighted.

In addition, the agency representatives engaged in discussions at the meeting of the Turkish Advertising Council on the process of identifying cases of consumer rights violations in the advertising sector, steps taken to eliminate such violations, and decision-making mechanisms.

As part of the visit, the delegation also attended the founding ceremony of the Turkic World Marketing, Advertising and Media Union (TÜREK), established through a joint initiative by Türkiye and Azerbaijan and operating under the Turkish Ministry of Trade. During the event, the parties discussed the Union's areas of activity, close cooperation between the two countries, and the organization of information exchange.