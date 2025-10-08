Turkish intelligence chief to visit Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Turkish intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin will visit Egypt on Wednesday to take part in Gaza ceasefire talks, Anadolu Agency reported citing the Turkish security sources.

The priority issues in the talks in Sharm el-Sheikh include establishing a ceasefire in Gaza, exchanges of prisoners, and delivering humanitarian aid, the sources added.

Prior to the negotiations, Kalin spoke with officials from the US, Egypt, Qatar, and Palestinian group Hamas.

Following talks held in Doha, Qatar last week, an indirect negotiation process began in Egypt. Türkiye is also taking part in the talks.

The Israeli military has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave all but uninhabitable and has led to mass displacement, starvation, and the spread of disease.