UK Premier Starmer announces resignation amid mounting pressure over election results

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Keir Starmer on Monday announced his resignation as UK prime minister and Labour Party leader amid mounting pressure following poor results in last month's local elections, Anadolu Agency reported.

"I will resign as leader of the Labour Party. I have spoken to His Majesty the King this morning to inform him of my decision," Starmer announced in a statement outside 10 Downing Street, his official residence.

He noted that his resignation came in response to his party's question whether he is "best placed" to lead them into the next general election.

"I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace," he said.

Starmer noted that he will ask the National Executive Committee of his party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on July 9 and completed by the summer recess.

"In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before parliament returns in September. I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," he added.