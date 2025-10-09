UNICEF launches nationwide donation campaign in Kyrgyzstan to support children

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

UNICEF is launching its first-ever nationwide donation campaign in Kyrgyzstan to support children facing urgent challenges both at home and around the world, according to Kabar. Donations from individuals and businesses enable UNICEF to provide children in need with food, protection, medical care and other services.

“UNICEF has always been there for children, but we are also an organization that brings people together to stand with children,” said Samman J. Thapa, UNICEF Representative to Kyrgyzstan. “By contributing to our work, the people of Kyrgyzstan can give children a chance to survive and develop to their full potential”

This campaign will raise funds for four critical causes: children affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, children suffering from malnutrition in Sudan, Yemen, Gaza and other countries, children impacted by air pollution in Kyrgyzstan, and children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan who face barriers to health, education, and inclusion.

For decades, Kyrgyz children have benefitted from the generosity of people around the world that support UNICEF’s work in Kyrgyzstan - from life-saving vaccines to safe schools. Now UNICEF invites Kyrgyz citizens to extend that same compassion and solidarity to children everywhere.

The campaign launches today across digital platforms, with opportunities for citizens to make one-time or regular donations online.

Kyrgyzstan has a proud tradition of giving, ranking 64th of 140 nations in the World Giving Index. In 2024, 39% of citizens donated to charitable causes, showing the country’s strong spirit of solidarity and care.

UNICEF’s work is funded entirely by voluntary contributions from citizens, foundations, governments, and businesses. In 2024, more than 10 million people worldwide supported UNICEF’s mission. Every donation—large or small—helps save lives, protect rights, and create opportunities for children.

UNICEF is recognised globally for its transparency and accountability, providing regular updates on funds raised and their impact.