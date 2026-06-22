U.S. companies explore investment projects in Azerbaijan

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), met with a U.S. delegation led by Abraham Hamadeh, Member of the House of Representatives.

Yusif Abdullayev briefed the delegation on Azerbaijan’s business and investment environment, mechanisms for promoting foreign direct investment, the agency’s areas of activity, and the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum scheduled to be held in September this year.

The AZPROMO Executive Director also highlighted cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

The sides discussed Azerbaijan’s transit potential, the involvement of U.S. companies in investment projects in the country, the transfer of technology and know-how, the use of financial support instruments, and opportunities for expanding business ties.