    Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss opportunities for creating high-tech enterprises in liberated territories

    22.07.2022 [18:23]

    Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with a delegation led by founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of South Korea’s Tennor Holding Company Lars Windhorst.

    During the meeting, attended by Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of establishment of high-tech enterprises in Azerbaijani liberated territories, as well as implementation of projects.

