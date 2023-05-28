  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani President: Delimitation should be conducted on our conditions

    28.05.2023 [16:45]
    Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

    “The delimitation should be conducted on our conditions, i.e. on the basis of fair conditions. The peace treaty should be based on international conditions, our road to Nakhchivan should be opened, and representatives of the Armenian army still rooted in Karabakh should be removed from there. These are our conditions,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with Lachin natives.

    “I am saying these conditions here in the city of Lachin so that everyone can see that we are here today and we will be here forever. Let them know that we can see Armenian villages from here. We can see those villages, so they shouldn’t forget about that,” the head of state added.

