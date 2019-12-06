Israel praises ‘good relations and productive cooperation’ with Brazil

Baku, December 6, AZERTAC

Member of Knesset (MK) and chairman of the Interim Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Gabi Ashkenazi met on Wednesday with a delegation of Brazilian Congress Members and praised the strong diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries, according to TPS news agency.

The Brazilian delegation was comprised of members of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee of the Brazilian National Congress’ Chamber of Deputies, headed by Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The Chamber of Deputies is the lower house of the Brazilian National Congress.

During the meeting, Ashkenazi praised the good relations between Israel and Brazil, as well as the cooperation on security-related issues. Ashkenazi assured the Brazilian delegation that the strong diplomatic ties between the countries will continue, regardless of the political reality in Israel.

An example of the cooperation between the countries came in September when Israel dispatched a firefighting delegation to assist Brazil in combating the mass blazes in the Amazon rainforest.

Ashkenazi also commended the planned opening of a Brazilian trade mission in Jerusalem.

On December 15, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, known as Apex-Brasil, which operates under the authority of the foreign ministry, will officially open a trade office in the Har Hotzvim hi-tech park in Jerusalem.

In March, Brazil’s foreign ministry in a statement acknowledged that “Jerusalem has been inseparable of the identity of the Jewish people for over three millennia and has become the political heart of the modern and thriving State of Israel,” and announced the establishment of an “office in Jerusalem for the promotion of trade, investment, technology and innovation to be coordinated by the Foreign Ministry.”

The US was the first country to make the historic move and relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem last year. Guatemala followed suit shortly after, and several counties have opened diplomatic and economic missions in the city.

In September, Honduras opened a diplomatic trade office in Jerusalem and recognized the city as Israel’s capital.

Hungary in March opened its new diplomatic trade mission in Jerusalem, a branch of the Hungarian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

Slovakia announced its plans to open similar diplomatic offices in the city.