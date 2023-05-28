Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made post on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day
AzerTAg.az
28.05.2023 [13:37]
Baku, May 28, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a post on his social media accounts congratulating Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May – the Independence Day.
"I congratulate the Independence Day of brotherly Azerbaijan, whom we always stand side by side and shoulder to shoulder with under the motto "One nation, two states", and commemorate our heroes who became martyrs for the sake of independence with respect and reverence," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
29.05.2023 [01:24]
29.05.2023 [01:00]
28.05.2023 [17:55]
28.05.2023 [16:45]
MULTIMEDIA
28.05.2023 [23:32]
29.05.2023 [01:24]
29.05.2023 [01:00]
28.05.2023 [17:55]
28.05.2023 [16:45]
27.05.2023 [11:21]
27.05.2023 [10:42]
26.05.2023 [16:21]
27.05.2023 [19:09]
25.05.2023 [15:31]
25.05.2023 [14:23]
24.05.2023 [18:10]
26.05.2023 [17:22]
26.05.2023 [12:20]
25.05.2023 [17:56]
25.05.2023 [17:52]
16.05.2023 [11:56]
08.05.2023 [13:56]
26.04.2023 [13:34]
27.05.2023 [19:11]
27.05.2023 [18:32]
25.05.2023 [17:54]
24.05.2023 [17:14]
26.05.2023 [15:35]
24.05.2023 [17:12]
23.05.2023 [11:52]
28.05.2023 [00:45]
27.05.2023 [15:36]
27.05.2023 [12:00]
26.05.2023 [10:27]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note