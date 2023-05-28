Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made post on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shared a post on his social media accounts congratulating Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May – the Independence Day.

"I congratulate the Independence Day of brotherly Azerbaijan, whom we always stand side by side and shoulder to shoulder with under the motto "One nation, two states", and commemorate our heroes who became martyrs for the sake of independence with respect and reverence," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.