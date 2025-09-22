Estonian capital hosts ‘Ashiq and Mugham’ concert marking Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

As part of the Azerbaijan Culture Days held in Tallinn, Estonia, the Mere Cultural Center hosted a concert titled ‘Ashiq and Mugham,’ dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the renowned composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The event was supported by Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora and organized by the ‘Buta’ Azerbaijani Cultural Center, led by artist Rovshan Nur. It was attended by representatives of the Estonian Parliament, the Ministry of Culture, the Integration Foundation, and various diplomatic missions. Among the guests was Mubariz Aliyev, Associate Professor at the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and PhD in Art Studies.

The concert featured performances by a mugham trio consisting of Asim Pirimov (tar), Huseyn Nagiyev (kamancha), and vocalist Ravane Valiyeva. Tallinn’s renowned ‘Grace’ dance troupe also took the stage, presenting traditional Azerbaijani dances.

The concert also featured mugham and folk songs.