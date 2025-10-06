Sixth day of 11th Baku International Book Fair features series of events

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

The sixth day of the 11th Baku International Book Fair continued with a number of events.

Azerbaijani MPs Ziyafat Asgarov, Vugar Rahimzade, Siyavush Novruzov, and Elnara Akimova visited the stand of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), the media partner of the fair.

As part of the visit, the MPs received information on the agency's activities, its ongoing projects, and the important role it plays in the country’s information landscape.

The MPs also reviewed the publications presented by AZERTAC at the fair, as well as the work carried out to implement modern media technologies.