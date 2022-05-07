Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister instructs to increase intensity of combat training and exercises

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has held an official meeting, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Deputies of Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, departments and services of the Ministry attended the meeting.

The Minister of Defense delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting analyzed the operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and in the Karabakh economic zone. The Minister gave specific instructions to strengthen logistics, engineering and other combat support, improve service and combat activities of the units, as well as increase vigilance of the military personnel.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov instructed the commanders of the troops to increase the intensity of combat training and exercises, strengthen combat positions and trenches, as well as maintain supply roads in constant working order.