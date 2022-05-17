Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry holds exemplary classes on socio-political training

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

In accordance with the training plan for 2022, exemplary classes on socio-political training have been held in the Military Police Department of the Ministry of Defense, the ministry told AZERTAC.

The importance of constantly maintaining fighting spirit among military personnel at a high level, more deeply inoculating respect for national and moral values, including allegiance to the people, state and military oath, was discussed during the classes held with the participation of the commission established by the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel.

Groups’ leaders distinguished by the effective and high-quality organization of classes will take part in "The best group leader for classes on socio-political training" contest to be held in the Azerbaijan Army.