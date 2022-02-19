Japanese researchers shed light on King Tut's dagger

Baku, February 19, AZERTAC

Researchers at a Japanese university have shed more light on a dagger discovered in the tomb of the Egyptian boy king, Tutankhamun, according to NHK World Japan, according to NHK World-Japan. They say it was likely a gift from another country.

The team, from the Chiba Institute of Technology, conducted chemical analyses to determine the manufacturing method and origin of the artifact.

Results show that the adhesive used on the hilt bears similarities to a type used in and around the Mitanni kingdom, which was located near present-day Turkey.

The researchers point out that an ancient Egyptian record says a dagger was gifted from Mitanni to Tutankhamun's grandfather.

In 2016, Italian researchers confirmed that the object is made of iron from a meteorite.

The Japanese researchers say their analysis of the blade confirmed an arrangement of elements unique to meteorites.

They say it suggests the blade was forged at relatively low temperatures and the iron was not completely melted.