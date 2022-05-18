Ten dead after van plunges into river in south China

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

Ten people were killed after a van plunged into a river in Shaoguan City, south China's Guangdong Province, on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday, according to Xinhua.

The accident happened at around 5:20 p.m. Monday when the van carrying ten people fell into a river from a dam in Zhenjiang District, Shaoguan City, said a statement from the municipal government's information office.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.