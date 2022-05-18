Ten dead after van plunges into river in south China
AzerTAg.az
18.05.2022 [11:13]
Baku, May 18, AZERTAC
Ten people were killed after a van plunged into a river in Shaoguan City, south China's Guangdong Province, on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday, according to Xinhua.
The accident happened at around 5:20 p.m. Monday when the van carrying ten people fell into a river from a dam in Zhenjiang District, Shaoguan City, said a statement from the municipal government's information office.
The cause of the accident is being investigated.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
18.05.2022 [10:58]
17.05.2022 [19:00]
17.05.2022 [18:07]
17.05.2022 [18:00]
MULTIMEDIA
18.05.2022 [13:40]
18.05.2022 [13:15]
17.05.2022 [20:05]
18.05.2022 [10:18]
17.05.2022 [22:53]
17.05.2022 [22:46]
18.05.2022 [11:20]
18.05.2022 [11:08]
17.05.2022 [18:40]
16.05.2022 [17:59]
13.05.2022 [15:19]
18.05.2022 [11:54]
18.05.2022 [11:07]
17.05.2022 [18:27]
17.05.2022 [17:43]
16.05.2022 [17:07]
14.05.2022 [10:56]
11.05.2022 [17:28]
17.05.2022 [22:54]
17.05.2022 [22:22]
17.05.2022 [18:23]
17.05.2022 [16:04]
11.05.2022 [17:19]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
17.05.2022 [19:17]
17.05.2022 [17:07]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note