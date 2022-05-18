  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Ten dead after van plunges into river in south China

    18.05.2022 [11:13]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Ten people were killed after a van plunged into a river in Shaoguan City, south China's Guangdong Province, on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday, according to Xinhua.

    The accident happened at around 5:20 p.m. Monday when the van carrying ten people fell into a river from a dam in Zhenjiang District, Shaoguan City, said a statement from the municipal government's information office.

    The cause of the accident is being investigated.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ten dead after van plunges into river in south China
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.05.2022 [10:58]
    Tashkent hosts 1st meeting of SCO countries in field of plant quarantine
    17.05.2022 [19:00]
    Iraq hit by another sandstorm, Baghdad airport closes airspace
    17.05.2022 [18:07]
    Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes Japan's northeast coast
    17.05.2022 [18:00]
    Croatia approves transition to euro in 2023
    Ten dead after van plunges into river in south China