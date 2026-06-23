Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited first residential complex built in Shusha City

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan visited construction site of Shusha Mosque

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov viewed “Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh” exhibition in Shusha

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov viewed bullet-riddled busts of Azerbaijan’s prominent figures in Shusha

Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Bulbul’s House-Museum in Shusha

Garabagh Horse gifted to the President of Turkmenistan

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan had lunch together in Shusha

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov concluded state visit to Azerbaijan

Baku hosts discussions on protecting Islamic cultural heritage and religious institutions

U.S. to host international conference on ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis in Armenia

Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit via Azerbaijan

Appeal court hearing continues for Armenian citizens