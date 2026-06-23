Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, June 23, AZERTAC
Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited first residential complex built in Shusha City
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan visited construction site of Shusha Mosque
Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov viewed “Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh” exhibition in Shusha
Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov viewed bullet-riddled busts of Azerbaijan’s prominent figures in Shusha
Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited Bulbul’s House-Museum in Shusha
Garabagh Horse gifted to the President of Turkmenistan
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan had lunch together in Shusha
President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov concluded state visit to Azerbaijan
Baku hosts discussions on protecting Islamic cultural heritage and religious institutions
U.S. to host international conference on ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis in Armenia
Another shipment sent to Armenia in transit via Azerbaijan
Appeal court hearing continues for Armenian citizens