Highlights of the year 2020

The outgoing year of 2020 went down in the history of Azerbaijan as a glorious page. As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War led by wise Azerbaijani President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Karabakh was liberated from the occupation and the people’s 30-year longing for the native land was ended. There have never been such glorious and proud days in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan.

In 2020, the world faced the coronavirus scourge. Azerbaijan, which has been maintaining close cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) from the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, played an active role in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

AZERTAC presents a summary of landmark events in 2020.

Letter of intent on establishment of an affiliate regional center of World Economic Forum in Azerbaijan signed

21 January. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende in Davos. As part of the meeting, the letter of intent on the establishment of an affiliate regional center of the World Economic Forum in Azerbaijan was signed.

Azerbaijan holds parliamentary elections

9 February. The parliamentary elections has been held in Azerbaijan. As many as 1,314 candidates struggled for 125 parliamentary mandates.

Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section of Absheron circular railway inaugurated

18 March. The Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section of Absheron circular railway has been inaugurated after renovation.

Azerbaijan sets up Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus

19 March. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on measures regarding the protection of health of population and strengthening the fight against coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the country. Under the Decree, the Fund to Support Fight Against Coronavirus, aiming to take preventive measures and speed up the fight against COVID-19, was established.

Virtual School Project launched

2 April. The Ministry of Education has launched the Virtual School project. The project aims to ensure interactivity of the televised classes broadcast by the Ministry of Education and to increase the opportunities for distance teaching in general.

Extraordinary Summit of Turkic Council held through videoconferencing

10 April. On the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Ilham Aliyev, an extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council has been held through videoconferencing.

Online Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group held

4 May. On the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Ilham Aliyev, an online Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group under the motto "United against COVID-19" has been held.

First modular hospital complex opens in Baku

7 May. The first modular hospital complex has been inaugurated in Baku. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

DOST center No3 inaugurated in Nizami district, Baku

19 May. The DOST center No3 of the Sustainable and Operative Social Security Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has been inaugurated in Nizami district, Baku. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony. Initiated by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the DOST project is a new Azerbaijani brand whose mission is to provide public social services on the basis of innovative solutions by implementing modern, flexible, fully transparent mechanisms.

Armenian armed forces commit provocation in Tovuz direction of the front

12 July. Starting from the afternoon, units of the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the ceasefire on the direction of Tovuz district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, subjected to fire our positions using artillery mounts. Thanks to adequate measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army the enemy retreated suffering losses.

Sail away ceremony for Garabagh field jacket held

10 August. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony at Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant named after Heydar Aliyev to send a jacket of Garabagh field offshore.

Three Azerbaijani cities among UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities

23 September. The Azerbaijani cities of Baku, Ganja and Gabala have been elected members of UNESCO Global Network of Learning Cities, a leading organization in the field of lifelong learning. Azerbaijan’s cities were, for the first time, included in the list of members of the Global Network of Learning Cities.

Armenian armed forces committed large-scale provocations along entire length of the front

27 September. The armed forces of Armenia have committed large-scale provocations. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive in response to the enemy’s military provocations. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation. During the first days of the military operations, strategic heights and a number of villages in the direction of Murov peak of Murovdagh range and Aghdara were liberated from occupation.

President Ilham Aliyev met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

28 September. On the initiative of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, a meeting through videoconferencing has been held between him and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijani Army liberated the city of Jabrayil and several villages of the district

4 October. The Azerbaijani Army has liberated the city of Jabrayil and several villages of the district from the occupation. President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation in this regard.

The Azerbaijani Army liberated Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district

9 October. As a result of successful military operations of the Azerbaijani Army, Hadrut settlement and several villages of Khojavand district have been liberated from the occupation. President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation in this regard.

Armenian armed forces fire ballistic missiles on Ganja city

11 October. The Armenian armed forces have fired ballistic missiles on Ganja city.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, as a result of missiles fired by Armenian armed forces on multi-apartment residential buildings in the central part of Ganja, the second largest city of Azerbaijan, 10 civilians were killed, more than 35 people were injured, more than 10 apartment buildings and over 100 different facilities were damaged.

Armenian armed forces launch second ballistic missile attack on Ganja city

17 October. The Armenian armed forces have launched second ballistic missile attack on Ganja city.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, as a result of the Armenia’s treacherous attack on Ganja, 13 people were killed, over 48 people were injured, as well as numerous civil infrastructure facilities and vehicles were severely damaged.

Fuzuli city liberated from the occupiers

17 October. Fuzuli city and several villages of the district were liberated from the occupiers. Azerbaijani President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation in this regard.

Azerbaijani flag hoisted over ancient Khudafarin bridge

18 October. Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces raised the Azerbaijani flag over the ancient Khudafarin bridge.

Zangilan city liberated from occupation

20 October. Zangilan city and 6 villages of the district, 18 villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, and Khojavand districts were liberated from occupation. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation in this regard.

Gubadli city liberated from the occupiers

25 October. The Azerbaijani Army has liberated several villages of Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadli districts and the city of Gubadli from occupiers. On the same day, an operational meeting was held under leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev at Central Command Post of Ministry of Defense.

Armenian Army fires rockets at Barda city

28 October. The Armenian armed forces have fired on the city of Barda from the "Smerch" MLRS.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, 21 civilians were killed, over 70 were injured as a result of the missile attacks. Dozens of civilian infrastructure facilities, private homes and vehicles were severely damaged.

Shusha liberated from occupation

8 November. Shusha city, which is considered the crown and heart of Karabakh, has been liberated from occupation.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs. The head of state addressed the nation at the Alley of Martyrs.

71 more villages, 1 settlement and 8 strategic hills liberated from occupation

9 November. The Victorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated 71 more villages, 1 settlement and 8 strategic hills from the Armenian occupation. In total, during the 44 days of the Patriotic War - from September 27 to November 9, the valiant Azerbaijani Army liberated 5 cities, 4 settlements and 286 villages from occupation.

Trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh was signed

10 November. President of Azerbaijan, President of Russia and Prime Minister of Armenia have signed the trilateral statement on complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts

16 November. Azerbaijani President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the liberated from occupation Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, as well as Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities. President Ilham Aliyev instructed to build a road from Fuzuli district to Shusha city.

Aghdam district handed over to Azerbaijan

20 November. In accordance with the trilateral statement, Aghdam district was returned to Azerbaijan on November 20. On the same day, the Azerbaijan Army Units entered the Aghdam district and raised the national flag of Azerbaijan in the center of Aghdam city. President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Aghdam

23 November. President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the liberated from occupation the city of Aghdam. The head of state made a speech in front of the Aghdam mosque.

Kalbajar district returned to Azerbaijan

25 November. In accordance with the trilateral statement, Kalbajar district was returned to Azerbaijan on November 25. On the same day, the Azerbaijan Army Units entered the Kalbajar district. President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation in this regard.

Lachin district handed over to Azerbaijan

1 December. Lachin district was handed over to Azerbaijan on December 1. On the same day, the Azerbaijan Army Units entered the Lachin district and raised the national flag of Azerbaijan in the district. President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation.

Thus, in accordance with the trilateral statement, the process of peaceful return of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin districts to Azerbaijan was completed.

Initiated by President Ilham Aliyev, Special Session of UN General Assembly in response to COVID-19 held

3 December. On the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, a Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly in response to COVID-19 pandemic at the Level of the Heads of State and Government has been held in New York. President Ilham Aliyev addressed the session.

A Victory parade held at Azadlig Square

10 December. A Victory parade dedicated to Victory in the Patriotic War has been held at Azadlig Square, Baku. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan attended the Victory parade.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Gubadli and Zangilan districts

23 December. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the liberated from occupation Gubadli and Zangilan districts. The Victorious Commander-in-Chief met with servicemen in Khanlig village of Gubadli, where Armenia had carried out a policy of illegal settlement. President Ilham Aliyev raised the Azerbaijani flag in Gubadli and Zangilan.